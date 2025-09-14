How Eddy Piñeiro Made an Instant Impression in His 49ers Debut
It's been a while, but at long last, the San Francisco 49ers have a kicker who can convert.
Eddy Piñeiro joined the organization only four days ago, but his Week 2 performance against the New Orleans Saints has already put him in the spotlight — for all the right reasons.
A very encouraging Eddy Piñeiro performance
The 49ers eventually made the right call in releasing kicker Jake Moody earlier this week.
His confidence was clearly shot, and it was time to move on after his shocking Week 1 performance. His position was untenable. That said, a change of scenery could benefit him, and he may still play a key role for the Chicago Bears in the future.
Many of us likely felt a familiar sense of dread every time Moody lined up for a kick after Piñeiro's first point after a touchdown attempt in the first quarter. That was a bad kick.
But Piñeiro stepped up after that. Every kick after the early miss was executed perfectly. Watching the ball split the uprights on his first field goal was a sight to behold. The relief was palpable.
The 29-year-old completed field goals from 44 yards and 46 yards, with both kicks struck with absolute confidence. From this distance, Moody had struggled his whole Niner career as he went just 10-for-17 on field goal attempts from 40 to 49 yards, making it his most unreliable range. That part of the field consistently exposed his inconsistencies.
In addition to his long-range field goals, Piñeiro successfully converted every extra point attempt after touchdowns. Over the entire game, he missed only the first kick, showcasing the reliability that the Niners had been lacking with Moody.
It's important for Piñeiro to keep the momentum going after his strong start. The organization has only signed him to a one-year deal, which means he's essentially on a short leash to prove his value.
This game doesn't define anything, but maintaining this level of execution will set the mood. While these kicks haven’t come during high-pressure situations yet, those moments are inevitable and will be the true test.
Still, his ranking among the league’s best field-goal percentages was validated by his performance on Sunday.
When he joined, he even acknowledged: "At the end of the day, it's just, I gotta make kicks. If I don't make kicks, I'll be outta here."
He's backed that up with his performance tonight.