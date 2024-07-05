How Likely is it for 49ers OL Spencer Burford to Improve in 2024?
The right side of the offensive line was by far the weakest area on the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
Starting right guard Spencer Burford was a key figure contributing to the ineptitude of that side of the line along with right tackle Colton McKivitz. Burford tallied nine penalties, which tied for the third-most at his position.
He also allowed 33 pressures and five sacks that saw him earn an abysmal 28.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Right guard didn't become solidified until Jon Feliciano took it over. The position is still Burford's to lose, especially if he shows out in training camp.
But how likely is it for Burford to improve in 2024?
I give him Burford no chance. 2023 was his second consecutive season seeing a great deal of playing time. 2022 was an awkward one as he was rotated in and out, but it never proved to help him in 2023. The fact that Feliciano provided an immediate upgrade shows just how far the gap is between the two players, and Feliciano isn't even that impressive of an offensive lineman.
Now, the 49ers did make it to the Super Bowl despite having Burford be a liability, which caused the right guard position to be an unstable spot. So, they can make due with that position still being weak, but it isn't what the 49ers want to tolerate going forward.
The whole reason the 49ers drafted Dominick Puni was because they needed a real anchor at right guard. Feliciano has no longevity and Burford isn't a good player. McKivitz may have a chance to improve a bit in 2024, but I see no way that Burford can do it. Not even the competition at the position will aid him.
I think he is done as a starter for the 49ers and relegates to a backup.