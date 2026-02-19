3 Edge Rushers the 49ers Should Avoid in Free Agency 

By far, the position that underwhelmed the most on the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 was their edge rushers.

Without Nick Bosa, no one managed to be relevant. The pass rush was nonexistent this past season. That cannot happen again in 2026, even if Bosa misses time.

The 49ers need to finally address the edge rusher position opposite of Bosa. That way, they’ll have a perfect complementary player and someone who can lead the way if Bosa is out.

Bryce Huff proved he can’t be that, so the 49ers have to look in free agency for it. When they do, there are a few edge rushers they should avoid signing.

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the trade deadline this past season, there was hope among fans that the 49ers would acquire Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was wise of the 49ers to forgo attempting to trade for him, as they now have a chance to sign him as a free agent. However, it’s best if the 49ers avoid Hendrickson.

He’s the top pass-rushing free agent available, which means he’s going to be extremely expensive. The 49ers can’t afford two high-priced pass rushers on their roster.

Besides, Hendrickson is coming off a season where he was hurt for most of the year. Maybe he was mailing it, knowing the Bengals were cooked that season.

But either way, he’s 31 years old. That makes it unwise to sign him lucratively long-term. If the 49ers want someone over 30 years old, it has to be something short-term.

Joey Bosa

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A perfect short-term player to sign would be Joey Bosa. He’s a pass rusher the 49ers attempted to sign last year before the Buffalo Bills swayed him with the biggest offer.

The 49ers have a perfect opportunity to take a swing again at uniting Joey and Nick Bosa together. Yet, that’s something they shouldn’t make a reality. Bosa won’t be cheap.

He wanted a top-dollar contract last year, and it’ll be that way again this year in free agency. It’s not worth it, especially with his injury history. That’ll always be a concern.

Above all else, Bosa is overrated at this point in his career. He’s not an impactful run defender and isn’t a dominant pass rusher either. He’s living off his name and past achievements now.

Haason Reddick

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) reacts after a play against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s amazing how teams keep signing Haason Reddick. He hasn’t been a relevant player since 2023. Yet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still signed him last year to a one-year, $14million deal.

Thankfully, it was only a year, but it was a waste of money. Reddick registered only 2.5 sacks and 34 pressures last season. Talk about stealing money. He's lost his skills.

That’s exactly what the 49ers need to avoid. Adding a veteran edge rusher is ideal, but not a player who can’t make an impact or provide anything beneficial. Even if he’s cheap now, the 49ers would do best to stay away.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI