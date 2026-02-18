The 49ers Made the Right Choice to Not Trade for This Player

With the dust settled from the 2025 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The season, by all accounts, can and should be considered a success despite a revolving door of injuries on both sides of the ball.

But with hindsight, the 49ers dodged a bullet when right in the middle of the season, there were rumors about a possible aggressive trade to acquire defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson only played seven games, free agency beckons

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium.

Hendrickson was one of the best defensive ends in the league. His stock was at its highest after he posted career highs in combined and solo tackles and led the league in sacks in 2024. Recording 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons (in 2023 and 2024) definitely helped fill the gap the San Francisco 49ers faced after Nick Bosa's season-ending ACL injury in Week 3.

Ultimately, Hendrickson played only seven games. More importantly, he didn’t play a single snap after the November trade deadline, as he was undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery to address a lingering hip and pelvis issue. He initially suffered the injury in Week 6 before re-aggravating it in Week 8.

This marked his first major injury since his sophomore season in 2018. While he is expected to be fully healthy for the new season, it would have been a devastating blow for the 49ers had they gambled their future again on a player who ultimately missed the remainder of the year.

Crucially, the 49ers’ trust in Robert Saleh to develop their rookies paid off as they reached the playoffs. As a result, there were no lingering questions about whether the team had sacrificed valuable draft capital for a player nearing free agency.

It's unclear whether the Bengals may franchise tag Hendrickson, but regardless, committing significant money to a player coming off a major injury carries obvious risk.

Joey Bosa is a similar age, could command a lower price, and would offer the added intrigue of playing alongside his brother — something both Bosa's have long been insistent on making happen at some point in their careers.

The 49ers’ best move may be to focus on the draft. Rebuilding through young talent is the sustainable path, and it’s unlikely the team will make any blockbuster free-agent signing because there aren't any standout players worth exploring. Yet several positions clearly still need impact players to address the holes that were exposed in 2025.

