How Much Money Will the 49ers Offer Brock Purdy Next Offseason?
Brock Purdy will be eligible for a contract extension next year, and if he continues to play like he has the first two seasons of his career, the 49ers surely will make one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But how much exactly will they offer him?
The highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL currently earn $55 million per season -- the Jaguars just gave Trevor Lawrence an extension worth that amount. And when Purdy is eligible for his extension next year, the going rate for a top quarterback could be $65 million. Jordan Love and Dak Prescott both are eligible for extensions and probably will get theirs before Purdy gets his.
So will the 49ers offer Purdy more than $60 million per season next year?
Maybe if he wins the MVP and the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP. Otherwise, I think the 49ers will lowball him the way they're currently lowballling Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk thinks he's worth $30 million per season because that's what the top wide receivers earn these days. But the 49ers reportedly have offered him $26 million per season, which still is a lot, but it's also a slap in his face. And if he doesn't take it, they'll franchise tag him next year and he'll earn even less.
Purdy probably thinks he's worth as much as Trevor Lawrence. But the 49ers don't have to offer him that much. Instead, they could offer him $45 million per season -- the same amount the Falcons pay Kirk Cousins. Good money, but not top-tier quarterback money. And if Purdy doesn't accept it, they can franchise tag him and pay him even less. Or they can trade for Kirk Cousins.
I'd be shocked if the 49ers offer Purdy more than $45 million per season.