How Much of a Threat Do the Arizona Cardinals Pose to the 49ers?
On paper, the Cardinals don't pose much of a threat at all.
They're 1-3 and their defense is terrible. So even without Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers should score at least 30 points against Arizona this Sunday considering the Commanders scored 42 against the Cardinals just last week.
But how will the 49ers defense perform against the Cardinals offense?
The 49ers defense shut down the Jets and the Patriots this season, but those two teams have terrible offenses. They essentially shut down themselves. When the 49ers faced the Vikings and Rams, two teams whose offenses aren't bad, the 49ers defense struggled.
Which brings us back to the Cardinals.
The Cardinals' offense currently ranks 12th in yards gained and 13th in points scored. So it's a good offense. They have a terrific running back in James Conner, an explosive rookie wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., a quality tight end Tre McBride who's retuning from injury and an extremely mobile quarterback with a cannon in Kyler Murray.
This Cardinals offense has much more talent than the Rams offense that scored 27 points against the 49ers two weeks.
Of course, Murray isn't as good as Matthew Stafford, who's a future Hall of Famer. But Murray is a tough matchup for the 49ers because he's so mobile and they always struggle to contain mobile quarterbacks.
It stands to reason that the Cardinals will run the ball effectively on Sunday and complete a few long passes. Will that be enough to beat the 49ers?
We'll find out soon enough.