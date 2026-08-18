49ers Reveal Plan for Starters in Preseason Game vs. Chargers

Good news, 49ers fans.

Unlike the preseason opener against the Titans, the 49ers will be playing their starters in the second preseason game against the Chargers on Thursday.

“Not all of them, but I expect a number of starters to play, unlike last week," Kyle Shanahan said. "I haven't told them yet, but they'll find out soon, but yeah, you guys will see a number out there.”

This will make the preseason game much more exciting to watch, even if the plays will be vanilla. I wouldn't expect every starter to be out there for the 49ers.

Dre Greenlaw, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, and Osa Odighizuwa are some who I doubt will suit up. When asked if Brock Purdy would play, Shanahan said, "There's a good chance."

I'd be surprised if Purdy doesn't play a bit. He usually gets a couple of series in the second preseason game, as this is treated as a dress-rehearsal game for Week 1.

Mac Jones should take it from there into halftime, and maybe longer since the 49ers won't have Kurtis Rourke available after he fractured his ribs in the preseason opener.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said he will play his starters a bit as well. The 49ers will get a quality look early on before passing it off to the second-string players.

One fun aspect to watch for the 49ers will be the connection between Purdy and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. The two have been lighting it up throughout training camp.

This will be their first time showcasing to the world what it's been like for the few fans and reporters who have had a firsthand look at them in practice.

It's a great move for Shanahan to play the starters in this game. Even if it's just two series, it's a good warm-up to the season to get his guys back into the thick of it.

Numerous teams, like the Rams, don't like to play their starters in the preseason. Every head coach has a different approach to it.

Each one has its risks. Playing the starters can get them injured, while keeping them inactive can make them rusty to start the regular season.

There's no right or wrong answer to it, so long as it works well with that coach's team. They know their team best, and in this case, Shanahan is making the right call.

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