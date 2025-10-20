How one player shocked the 49ers' run game back to life
The San Francisco 49ers got the return of George Kittle to their lineup at the best possible time.
While Kittle did not record a single catch in his return, he was still arguably the most important player on the field. For the first time all season the 49ers run game looked like we expect it to look and it is hard to say that is because anybody but Kittle.
George Kittle ignites the San Francisco 49ers run game
Do not get it mistaken, Christian McCaffrey looked good in this game. However, McCaffrey has not created as much for himself this season. To be fair, he is splitting duties as the best running back and wide receiver, so he does deserve some credence. Still, as a runner, he has been a take what is given type of player this season. With his vision that works, but the 49ers run blocking was not giving enough to be a great unit.
Kittle came in and immediately changed that.
It is stunning that the run game not only changed immediately with the return of Kittle, but even when he would come on and off of the field within the game the run game would change. Kittle is the best blocker at tight end, and he creates a lot of problems for the defense.
First, his pass catching pressence will be recognized more than Jake Tonges. So, teams are less weary to load up on stopping McCaffrey. Then, when Kittle is in a more advantageous matchup, he is the better blocker as it is. He is taking runs to the second and third level because his athletic ability helps get those runs this far.
The 49ers passing attack has already looked solid this season. They are expected to see Ricky Pearsall as soon as next week, and Brandon Aiyuk is expected to play this season as well. However, there were real concerns about the run game. If the pass game can get those two back and the run game can continue to ascend with the blocking that Kittle is providing then you have to think that we are about to be looking at the best offensive unit in the NFL, and that is not even factoring in what type of quarterback play they get.
The 49ers sent a message this week that even though their defense is going to be going through changes, the offesne can win by scoring a ton, or they can win by controlling the clock and wearing teams out on the ground.