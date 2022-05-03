How the 49ers Improved the Safety Position Without Adding to it in the NFL Draft

Zero safeties were taken by the 49ers in the NFL draft.

What looks like a glaring position of need with strong safety vacant isn't one to Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. They are both confident with what they have on the roster now and have explained why they're comfortable with their current safeties. Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore and George Odum are slated to compete for the starting role opposite Jimmie Ward. It is a bit of a gamble to roll with an unknown since they didn't add a player to improve the position.

However, despite not addressing safety in the draft, the 49ers actually have improved it in a way.

Two defensive linemen were taken by the 49ers in the draft. Each of these selections can help ease the loss of Jaquiski Tartt. For starters, drafting defensive linemen, one who is a great edge rusher in Drake Jackson and one who is an interior rusher in Kalia Davis, will hopefully increase or sustain the pass rushing efficiency of the 49ers.

Jackson, who is arguably the best pick in the second round, was an impressive selection by the 49ers. Rather than going for the reach with obvious needs like safety, they go for one of the best players available in Jackson. The draft is not supposed to be a resource where teams look for need. It should be where they find the best player available. Sometimes the stars align where best player and need match. In this case, the 49ers kind of get the best of both worlds.

Nick Bosa cannot do everything by himself. In 2021, it was basically him and a squad of players. He didn't really have a second player to take off with him. And while a platoon of players worked out well last season, it isn't really the optimal structure to have. Jackson now provides the "Robin" to Bosa's "Batman."

Davis has some interesting potential when he is fit and ready from his torn ACL. 2021 could be just a wash year for him as he recovers, but if the 49ers can truly get something similar with him like D.J. Jones, it is only going to bolster their defense. Lynch explains the similarities and what made Davis an attractive get for them.

"But I think an interesting trait on him, a lot like D.J., we preach, get off, explosion and you guys hear through training camp you hear Kocurek, that comes out of his month more than anything. Get off, get off. And in addition, just getting off, some guys are just disruptive, but other guys can get off and they get in the backfield and finish.

Pass rush will always help those in coverage better, but so can cornerbacks for a safety. The 49ers were throwing in players off the street at cornerback like Josh Norman, Buster Skrine, and Darqueze Dennard. These players loved to give up shots that put their Ward and Tartt in awkward positions. And while these two rookies that the 49ers just drafted in Tariq Castro-Fields and Samuel Womack III likely are not going to make a significant impact, the 49ers have strengthened their depth so they can avoid bringing players that aren't embedded.

Plus, signing Charvarius Ward and re-signing Jason Verrett are additions that can help at safety because they have polished players who won't give up threatening plays. Adding a safety would have been nice in the draft, but the 49ers can't truly predict where players will fall.

Better to have looked at other positions where they can help safety indirectly than to have reached for a player who probably wasn't going to be an immediate help in 2022 anyway.