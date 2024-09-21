All 49ers

How the 49ers Limit what Brock Purdy is Allowed to do on the Field

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't ask Brock Purdy to do too much on the field. That was an understatement.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Shanahan doesn't allow Purdy to do what lots of other starting quarterbacks are asked to do. Doesn't let Purdy set the protections before the play and doesn't let him audible, either. He has to pick between two plays Kyle Shanahan calls for him, then he has to rely on the center to set the protections, then he has to throw the ball to the open receiver. Which means Shanahan simply wants Purdy to execute the system. Not to play quarterback. There's a difference.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers described the difference recently when praising Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I want to talk about Dak Prescott because he has become one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch," Rodgers said. "Tom Brady had some comments about some of the mediocrity in the game. I just want to say that Dak is not who he was talking about. I just love that he's really playing the position. What I mean by that is I'm watching him make Ringo calls. That's a protection adjustment against these crazy looks and picking things up. I'm watching him bring the tight end back in against zero pressure and throw for a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb in the back of the end zone. I'm watching him use his cadence beautifully and get into this rhythmic 'Here we go,' and he uses it as a dummy cadence sometimes, or he does it twice, or he uses other cadences. He's playing the position in a really impressive play. He might take a little more (crap) than he deserves. I just want to shout out Dak for impressing me."

Purdy does none of the things that Rodgers described. Which means Rodgers probably feels the 49ers don't let Purdy or any of their quarterbacks truly play the position. He's right.

Keep in mind, Prescott's coach is Mike McCarthy who developed Rodgers in Green Bay. Purdy's coach is Kyle Shanahan who's the ultimate control freak. I doubt Rodgers ever would play for him.

