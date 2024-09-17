All 49ers

How the Loss to the Vikings can Benefit the 49ers

The season isn't over for the 49ers despite their upset loss to the Vikings. In fact, there is a benefit to it. Here is how.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Losing to the Minnesota Vikings was pitiful for the San Francisco 49ers.

It was how they lost that made it so. The defense wasn't as stout and the offense couldn't convert a third-down to save their lives. Not to mention that the 49ers squandered a masterclass performance from star linebacker Fred Warner.

They should've won this game. Not having Christian McCaffrey isn't an excuse either. A loss like this is rattling and has warranted the 49ers to be looked at as questionable with their elite status. However, there is a little too much overreaction to the loss. The season isn't over despite it being an upset.

In fact, the loss to the Vikings can benefit the 49ers. The benefit is getting themselves refocused. There was a sense in that game against the Vikings that the 49ers weren't all there. Credit to the Vikings for getting the 49ers off their game for that, but the 49ers didn't do themselves any favors either.

They underperformed and left more to be desired. It is similar to their performance in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Even though they won, it wasn't much of a dominant win. They left a lot out there both as a defense and as an offense. The Vikings made them pay for that this past week.

Now, they must utilize that loss to motivate themselves and wake up. Even the most elite teams/athletes can have an off day. Losing to the Vikings should strike a chord with them that they have to be better. That they are way better than what they showed against the Vikings and the Jets.

Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams is their chance to do that. Deebo Samuel will be missing in action for that game as he nurses a calf strain. So, the 49ers will have no McCaffrey and no Samuel. That shouldn't matter against the Rams. They are also a shell of themselves with countless injuries to their team with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp headlining it.

Defeating the Rams needs to be done dominantly so that they can retake control of the steering wheel for their season. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to kickstart momentum to go on a run. The more wins the 49ers can tally now, the better it will be down the line when they get both McCaffrey and Samuel back.

Struggling against the Rams will be inexcusable, especially since the 49ers have owned them for the last five years. Hopefully, the loss to the Vikings benefits them. They must take it personally and lock in as they cannot waste these chances against nonplayoff teams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

