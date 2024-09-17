How the Loss to the Vikings can Benefit the 49ers
Losing to the Minnesota Vikings was pitiful for the San Francisco 49ers.
It was how they lost that made it so. The defense wasn't as stout and the offense couldn't convert a third-down to save their lives. Not to mention that the 49ers squandered a masterclass performance from star linebacker Fred Warner.
They should've won this game. Not having Christian McCaffrey isn't an excuse either. A loss like this is rattling and has warranted the 49ers to be looked at as questionable with their elite status. However, there is a little too much overreaction to the loss. The season isn't over despite it being an upset.
In fact, the loss to the Vikings can benefit the 49ers. The benefit is getting themselves refocused. There was a sense in that game against the Vikings that the 49ers weren't all there. Credit to the Vikings for getting the 49ers off their game for that, but the 49ers didn't do themselves any favors either.
They underperformed and left more to be desired. It is similar to their performance in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Even though they won, it wasn't much of a dominant win. They left a lot out there both as a defense and as an offense. The Vikings made them pay for that this past week.
Now, they must utilize that loss to motivate themselves and wake up. Even the most elite teams/athletes can have an off day. Losing to the Vikings should strike a chord with them that they have to be better. That they are way better than what they showed against the Vikings and the Jets.
Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams is their chance to do that. Deebo Samuel will be missing in action for that game as he nurses a calf strain. So, the 49ers will have no McCaffrey and no Samuel. That shouldn't matter against the Rams. They are also a shell of themselves with countless injuries to their team with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp headlining it.
Defeating the Rams needs to be done dominantly so that they can retake control of the steering wheel for their season. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to kickstart momentum to go on a run. The more wins the 49ers can tally now, the better it will be down the line when they get both McCaffrey and Samuel back.
Struggling against the Rams will be inexcusable, especially since the 49ers have owned them for the last five years. Hopefully, the loss to the Vikings benefits them. They must take it personally and lock in as they cannot waste these chances against nonplayoff teams.