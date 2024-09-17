Imagining the 49ers Offense without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey
The last time the 49ers played a game without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, they scored 23 points and lost to the Seahawks.
That was back in 2021 when Jimmy Garoppolo was the quarterback, so times have changed. Brock Purdy is a much better quarterback than Garoppolo ever was plus Jordan Mason has emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL. So the 49ers still have plenty of talent even without Samuel and McCaffrey. But the offense will look much different without them.
For starters, the offense might look static because Samuel and McCaffrey usually are the players who go in motion before the snap. They're the ones Kyle Shanahan uses to draw the eyes of the opposing defense. Expect to see George Kittle shift from one side of the formation to the other, but the pre-snap motions could decrease unless the 49ers use rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
In the passing game, you would expect Brandon Aiyuk to pick up the slack considering the 49ers just gave him a contract extension worth $30 million per year on average. But he clearly isn't in peak football shape yet, so he's not the 49ers' no. 1 option or even their no. 2 option.
The 49ers' go-to guy should be future Hall of Fame tight end George Kittle. He's one of the most underutilized receivers in the NFL. After him, the no. 2 option should be Jauan Jennings who has been on fire since the playoffs last season. Then Aiyuk can be option no. 3.