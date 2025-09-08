All 49ers

How Undrafted 49ers Star Became the Week 1 Hero in Seattle

What a fantastic play.

Henry Cheal

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers held off the Seattle Seahawks in a tight 17–13 battle to open their season with a key divisional win.

The 49ers’ fourth consecutive win in Seattle didn’t come easy — and it was an unexpected hero who delivered when it mattered most.

Tight end Jake Tonges saves the day

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) catches the ball for a touchdown being defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 49ers' backup tight end Jake Tonges stole the headlines at the end of the match.

After George Kittle went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, which could keep him out for the next two to three weeks, Tonges stepped in, delivered, and exceeded all expectations.

Before Sunday, the 26-year-old had never recorded a catch in the regular season. That quickly changed when he caught three passes for 15 yards, including the all-important touchdown from Brock Purdy with 1:44 remaining on the clock.

"I can't tell you how many games I've prepared for mentally and really haven't even gotten in the game on offense -- mostly playing special teams and stuff," Tonges said after the win on Sunday.

"But that's just years of just trying to take every practice serious, and no matter if you're running with the ones during camp or if you're on the scout team giving the defense looks, just always trying to trying to maximize the time you get to make yourself a better player."

"I went up, I caught it, looked down at my feet, made sure I was in bounds and kind of looked around for some flags and it was silent, you know, because we're on the road.

"So I think [wide receiver] Russell Gage, someone was like, 'You scored! You scored!' And so then I was, you know, didn't believe it. And then I was 'Spike the ball, go celebrate with all my guys.'

"I think this is my first game winner in my whole career. So, definitely exciting and you know, a dream come true."

Who is Jake Tonges?

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tonges attended Los Gatos High School, which is less than a 30-minute drive from Levi's Stadium. He also attended Berkeley College. It's clear he loves the San Francisco Bay Area.

He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spending one year in Illinois.

After falling from the Bears' initial 53-man roster to the practice squad, he was released after one season and later signed by the 49ers.

Now that Kittle is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks, Tonges will have the opportunity to keep the momentum going.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

