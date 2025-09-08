How Undrafted 49ers Star Became the Week 1 Hero in Seattle
The San Francisco 49ers held off the Seattle Seahawks in a tight 17–13 battle to open their season with a key divisional win.
The 49ers’ fourth consecutive win in Seattle didn’t come easy — and it was an unexpected hero who delivered when it mattered most.
Tight end Jake Tonges saves the day
The 49ers' backup tight end Jake Tonges stole the headlines at the end of the match.
After George Kittle went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, which could keep him out for the next two to three weeks, Tonges stepped in, delivered, and exceeded all expectations.
Before Sunday, the 26-year-old had never recorded a catch in the regular season. That quickly changed when he caught three passes for 15 yards, including the all-important touchdown from Brock Purdy with 1:44 remaining on the clock.
"I can't tell you how many games I've prepared for mentally and really haven't even gotten in the game on offense -- mostly playing special teams and stuff," Tonges said after the win on Sunday.
"But that's just years of just trying to take every practice serious, and no matter if you're running with the ones during camp or if you're on the scout team giving the defense looks, just always trying to trying to maximize the time you get to make yourself a better player."
"I went up, I caught it, looked down at my feet, made sure I was in bounds and kind of looked around for some flags and it was silent, you know, because we're on the road.
"So I think [wide receiver] Russell Gage, someone was like, 'You scored! You scored!' And so then I was, you know, didn't believe it. And then I was 'Spike the ball, go celebrate with all my guys.'
"I think this is my first game winner in my whole career. So, definitely exciting and you know, a dream come true."
Who is Jake Tonges?
Tonges attended Los Gatos High School, which is less than a 30-minute drive from Levi's Stadium. He also attended Berkeley College. It's clear he loves the San Francisco Bay Area.
He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spending one year in Illinois.
After falling from the Bears' initial 53-man roster to the practice squad, he was released after one season and later signed by the 49ers.
Now that Kittle is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks, Tonges will have the opportunity to keep the momentum going.