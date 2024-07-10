All 49ers

Ian Rapoport Says "Clock is Ticking" on 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk

Training camp opens up in 13 days from now for the 49ers with all eyes locked on the contract situation with Brandon Aiyuk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) rushes with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
13 more days.

That is how long is left before the San Francisco 49ers kick off training camp. Excitement is sure to skyrocket with the season nearing, but all eyes will be on the contract situation with All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Will a resolution be found by then? Or will this stalemate continue to linger? The last two months has essentially been a circus with Aiyuk using social media to increase his leverage. It started with "likes" and then video posts. Most recently he posted a screenshot to TikTok of practice film from the Washington Commanders, which is his attempt to fuel the trade rumors of him going there.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently spoke on the situation saying Aiyuk has done a "great job" getting everyone to talk about him and his contract. But his main point to everything was that time is of the essence for the 49ers and Aiyuk with training camp nearing.

"What is facts though is that Brandon Aiyuk, who for sure deserves a contract extension, does not have one yet," said Rapoport. "And really, it makes you wonder as well.. is he going to step on the field without a new deal? This market has defined itself very well and the fact that he doesn't have a deal done,, the clock is ticking on him."

A month ago when Aiyuk was starting to intensify the attention drawn to himself, the reaction was that there was no concern. Well, time is start to speed up with training camp arriving on July 23. That is when everything will hit the fan and urgency will start to hit.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

