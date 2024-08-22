Insider Predicts 49ers Will Sign Aiyuk and Williams on Labor Day Weekend
The never ending contract sagas involving Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk could get resolved in the next two weeks.
Both players will miss all of training camp and the preseason. But Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes both will sign new deals with the 49ers in the coming days.
"I’d say Labor Day weekend is a fair target," writes Breer. "I do think both of them get taken care of."
Labor Day weekend is one week before the regular season opener. Last year, the 49ers signed Nick Bosa four days before the regular season opener. So there is precedent of these negotiations dragging on.
Williams and Aiyuk surely saw how the 49ers caved at the last minute and gave Bosa everything he wanted. So they should be inclined to wait until the last minute just to see if the 49ers will get desperate and up their contract offers. That's what they've done in the past. And the players know the team is desperate to get back to the Super Bowl this year. And the 49ers might not be able to make it without Williams and Aiyuk.
Still, I'm not as confident as Breer that both contracts will get taken care of. I have no doubt that the 49ers will sign Williams -- he's utterly essential and Kyle Shanahan loves him. Shanahan does not seem to love Aiyuk. Those two seem to have a personal beef. So I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers were to trade Aiyuk to Pittsburgh or Washington just a few days before the season starts.