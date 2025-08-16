Intriguing long-shot odds and parlays for 49ers players this season
Most sportsbooks won’t allow bettors to place correlated parlays involving NFL Futures, but the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas does. That means 49ers fans can get a sense of what the market is offering for long shot wagers involving multiple futures legs (awards markets, Super Bowl winner, etc.) for large payouts.
Below is a list of correlated parlays involving the 49ers in 2025. This column isn’t intended to offer betting advice.
Brock Purdy MVP (+2500) AND 49ers win Super Bowl (+1400) at Westgate Las Vegas
$100 wins $38,900
Purdy was atop the MVP odds board before Christmas Day in 2023 when he tossed four interceptions vs. eventual MVP Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. Before that tragic day, Purdy had thrown 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Nick Bosa DPOY (+1200) AND 49ers win Super Bowl (+1400) at Westgate Las Vegas
$100 wins $19,400
Nick Bosa last won DPOY honors in 2022 when he tallied 18.5 sacks. Since then he notched 10.5 sacks in 2023 and 9 sacks in 2024. Bosa appears to be regressing when it comes to sack totals, and that’s the main category that matters for a defensive lineman winning this award. For what it’s worth, PFF.com gave Bosa a 89.3 pass rush grade last season which was good enough for 8th overall in the NFL.
Kyle Shanahan COTY (+2000) AND 49ers win Super Bowl (+1400) at Westgate Las Vegas
$100 wins $31,400
It’s really tough for veteran coaches to win Coach of the Year honors as it’s usually reserved for rookie coaches who turn things around quickly or those who exceeded expectations. Most consider the 49ers as playoff contenders so San Francisco would have to have a special season for Shanahan to garner Coach of the Year votes.
Even if Shanahan were to guide the 49ers to a No. 1 seed in the NFC, he could still face stiff competition from younger coaches such as Ben Johnson (Bears) and Liam Coen (Jaguars).
Mykel Williams DROY (+1000) AND 49ers win Super Bowl (+1400) at Westgate Las Vegas
$100 wins $16,400
San Francisco’s first-round rookie is expected to benefit from sharing a defensive line with Bosa and reports from 49ers training camp have been encouraging when he’s been healthy. Williams’ stiffest competition for this award will be from guys like Abdul Carter (Giants), Jalon Walker (Falcons), Travis Hunter (Jaguars), and Shemar Stewart (Bengals).
Christian McCaffrey MVP (+10000) AND 49ers win Super Bowl (+1400) at Westgate Las Vegas
$100 wins $151,400
The regular season MVP is really a QB award and the last time a running back won was 2012 (Adrian Peterson). Prior to that, LaDainian Tomlinson won in 2006. Christian McCaffrey doesn’t have a good shot to win MVP when he shares a stage with guys like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. However, Saquon Barkley did force himself into the MVP conversation at times in 2024.
SF Giants win World Series (+30000) AND 49ers win Super Bowl (+1400) at Westgate Las Vegas
$100 wins $261,000
Okay, this one is bonkers. If the San Francisco Giants can go on a run and win the World Series and the 49ers can win the Super Bowl, these are crazy odds.
