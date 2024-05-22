Is 2024 the Last Season Charvarius Ward Will be With the 49ers?
Charvarius Ward set a goal for himself going into the 2023 season.
It was to have the best year of his career, and sure enough he accomplished that goal. Ward saw himself earn an All-Pro honor in 2023 and established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. A season like that creates a ton of momentum for him going into 2024.
And that is exactly what he wants as he enters the final year of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The chances Ward gets extended by them are low, especially given they have Brandon Aiyuk to worry about. Speaking of chances, it is likely that he has himself another impressive year in 2024. Doing so will only raise his value that is already high.
"I'm trying to get that bag," Ward said to Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show. "I just got to go out there and have my best year. You know, be better than last year and all of that will take care of itself. Hopefully I get that bag next year. We'll see."
The 49ers would surely love Ward to be back. He is the first shutdown corner they have had since Richard Sherman in 2019 and a small stretch of Jason Verrett in 2020. He has done so much for the 49ers in his two seasons, but he may be priced out if he plays great again this upcoming season.
So, is 2024 the last season Ward will be with the 49ers?
I think so. Loyalty is not really a thing for a player like Ward. To this day, the Kansas City Chiefs are a franchise that he holds in high regard. He propped them up a ton during the leadup to the Super Bowl. However, just because he has a lot of love and comfortability on a team doesn't mean he will take a discount.
There is bound to be a team in free agency that offers more than the 49ers can afford after 2024. By that time they will have a contract extension for Brock Purdy to worry about. It just doesn't look like it will align for the 49ers and Ward to last beyond 2024. Not to mention that Deommodore Lenoir is in the last year of his deal as well.
He is the cornerback that the 49ers will probably lean with since he will be cheaper and can play inside and out. It isn't impossible for Ward and the 49ers to work out a deal before the 2024 season, but given how he spoke in the interview, he seems intent on waiting until after the year.