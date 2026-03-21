Why R Mason Thomas is a Draft Fit for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are projected by many to take a pass rusher early in the 2026 NFL Draft. One name that is gaining traction is R. Mason Thomas. What does his fit with the 49ers look like and at what point would the 49ers have to take him?

Where R Mason Thomas translates well to the NFL

Thomas is going to be a speed rusher in the NFL. He explodes off of the football and has a vicious attack on the backfield. He has some of the best ability to bend out of anyone in the draft class. Thomas plays fast and consistently with a relentless pursuit. At the floor, it looks like he will be a quality pass rush specialist.

Where R Mason Thomas must improve in the NFL



Thomas is a bit shorter, lighter, and lacks the ideal length for a quality NFL edge setter. It can help hip dip below tackles, but he will also struggle when tackles can get their hands on him. He will also have trouble avoiding getting washed out in the run game, as the bigger players can tower over him when running power. He also has a history of injuries, which can add to the narrative that he cannot hold up at his size in the NFL.

NFL comparison for R Mason Thomas

The best comparison for R Mason Thomas physically and stylistically would be Samson Ebukam. Ebukam is undersized and has rarely been trusted on run downs. However, as a pass rushing specialist, he has become highly effective and has turned this into a nine-year career and counting. He has a high of 9.5 sacks, but averages five sacks per year, mainly because he only plays rotationally. This is a fair baseline expectation for R Mason Thomas in the NFL.

How does R Mason Thomas fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Thomas has an obvious fit as a replacement for Bryce Huff. It would not be an overwhelming role and would fit right into his skill set. The question is when they take him.

R Mason Thomas is currently the 47th projected player on consensus mock draft boards. This is essentially the dilemma the 49ers are stuck in with this player. At pick 27, there is a question of whether the pick is too high, especially if the expectation is just a rotational player. However, his role is high impact, and he is unlikely to make it Round 2, where he would be a slam dunk pick.

Is he a Round 1 guy, or do they hope he is their dream pick in Round 2?