Is 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Becoming a Cornerstone Player?

In a season full of negatives, one bright and positive spot for the 49ers has been the continued ascension of linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Fred Warner may be the lightning rod of attraction when it comes to attention, but make no mistake that Greenlaw as his running mate makes the pair a monstrous duo. Trading away Kwon Alexander was the best thing the 49ers could have done for his development because there was no way that they could sit Alexander with his contract and let Greenlaw feast on the reps.

Greenlaw is making the 49ers look wise for trading Alexander as he continues to climb up towards Pro Bowl caliber. Cornerstone players are not in abundance. Generally, you can only count on one hand who those players are and in the 49ers' case, there are only a few. It is not a farfetched idea that Greenlaw can attain that status.

So is Greenlaw becoming a cornerstone player for the 49ers?

Yes, I believe he is.

The trajectory for Greenlaw just increases as the season goes on. He has truly been a diamond in the rough draft selection for the 49ers. Without him, the 49ers do not make the playoffs this season. Without him, the 49ers would have to continue to pay Alexander.

Just look at how the defense hardly dropped off when Warner exited the game due to injury against Washington. Greenlaw was able to step up and continue to help keep the defense intact.

“Dre has got a chance, he's got a chance to be really, really, really good," said Robert Saleh at his presser on Thursday. "Darn near special. Obviously, there's always going to be things that he can clean up. There's going to be little nuances that we feel like, and he will admit that he can get better at, that may not be seen by the naked eye or the fan, but he's got to continue to work.

"The deliberateness in which he works, that entire linebacker room, they're so close knit in the way they operate and the way they communicate with one another. Like I said, DeMeco does such a great job with that group. So, he's got a chance. He hasn't even scratched the surface yet of what he's going to be three, four years from now. So, he's special. His tackling ability, his speed and his range is up there with anyone. As he sees more and more plays and as his football IQ continues to increase, he's only going to get better.”

Saleh is absolutely right.

Greenlaw's football IQ is only going to increase. Just speaking with him last season when locker room access was actually thing, Greenlaw would breakdown and recollect certain plays during the playoffs to me. He would detail everything and speak with such enthusiasm. The guy wants to continue to get better and be great. This is a cornerstone attitude that every football team needs.

The 49ers will not have to worry about tying up more funds into Greenlaw as he is still under his rookie deal for the foreseeable future. It won't be long before they will be in another hard pressed decision to make with another phenomenal player.