Is 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Regressing?

Since Christmas night, Purdy's win-loss record is 8-7.

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy had one of the most impressive starts to a career of any quarterback ever. But for the past 11 months, he has been anything but great.

When he burst onto the scene, teams couldn't stop him and the 49ers offense. He won 18 of his first 22 starts and his quarterback rating was 116.2. He seemed like a phenomenon or a superhero.

And then he faced the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night. This was supposed to be Purdy's coronation as the MVP of the NFL. But he threw four interceptions and he lost. And since then, he hasn't been the dominant quarterback we came to know.

Since Christmas night, Purdy's win-loss record is 8-7, his completion percentage is 65 and his passer rating is 91.5. That's as average as it gets. Keep in mind, the NFL average completion percentage this season is 65.4, and the league average passer rating this season is 91.6.

Purdy is a terrific scrambler and an excellent competitor. But when it comes to throwing the ball, there's nothing special about him. He's not overwhelmingly accurate nor does he have a strong arm. And that's why he was the last pick in the draft.

Now defenses have caught up to the way Kyle Shanahan uses Purdy and they know what to expect. Which means Purdy and Shanahan have to evolve. Otherwise, the 49ers will make Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league next offseason just to get league-average efficiency. That would be a bad investment.

