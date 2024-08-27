All 49ers

Is Manti Te'o Correct in Calling the 49ers an Emotionally Drained Team?

I'd have to agree with Te'o current assessment of the team. They're experiencing one hell of a Super Bowl hangover and I wouldn't be surprised if they start slowly this season.

Grant Cohn

Oct 21, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Manti Te'o (51) stays on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
You don't have to be a football expert to feel that something's off with the 49ers.

Trent Williams is holding out. Brandon AIyuk is holding in. Christian McCaffrey is hurt. Their first round pick can't stay healthy. And they just lost the Super Bowl a few months ago. They seem burnt out.

"There's a look that you see when somebody truly believes they're better than you," former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o said recently. "And for the past five years, we've got so accustomed to the San Francisco 49ers walking around not only the NFC West, but the NFL in general, as these big bullies. You watched Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel coming out of the locker room with that boom box. You watched them get into that scuffle in the pregame. You watched their dominant defense and their run game. We got so accustomed to that.

"Well, I flipped on the TV and watched their past two preseason games when their starters played, and I just see an emotionally drained team. They've been to the NFC Championship four [of] the past five years. They've been to the Super Bowl twice, and they lost the Super Bowl to the same team."

I'd have to agree with Te'o current assessment of the team. They're experiencing one hell of a Super Bowl hangover and I wouldn't be surprised if they start slowly this season.

But they started 2-4 in 2021 and went to the NFC Championship. And they started 3-4 in 2022, then won 12 games in a row including the postseason. So they've proven they can flip a switch midseason. I still expect them to win the NFC West, but I'm not so sure they'll win the conference this season.

Grant Cohn

