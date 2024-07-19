All 49ers

Is the 49ers' Contract Offer to Brandon Aiyuk an Insult?

Let's compare him to Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Grant Cohn

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) in action during the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk is personally offended that the 49ers reportedly have offered him "only" $26 million per season. Is their offer an insult?

You and I would love to make $26 million per year, but we're not NFL wide receivers. Their careers don't last long. They have to get what they're worth when they can. And the question is how much is Aiyuk really worth?

Let's compare him to Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is a former first-round pick who signed a three-year extension worth $28 million per season a couple months ago. He is Miami's no. 2 receiver and he has never been an All Pro or a Pro Bowler. In his best season, he had 1,382 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Aiyuk was a second-team All Pro this past season when he had 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. So he's at least as good as Waddle, which means Aiyuk is worth at least $28 million per season.

Either the 49ers think Waddle is better than Aiyuk, or they feel they can pay Aiyuk less than he's worth and there's nothing he can do about it. Either way, their offer absolutely is a slap in Aiyuk's face.

That's why I expect the 49ers ultimately to offer Aiyuk's $28 million per season eventually, perhaps in the next few weeks. It's a fair offer and he probably would accept it. It's more money than the 49ers would like to spend, but it's the going rate for quality young wide receivers in the NFL.

Pay up.

