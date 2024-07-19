Why Brandon Aiyuk Should've Requested a Trade From the 49ers Sooner
Brandon Aiyuk is fed up with the San Francisco 49ers.
That is why he requested them to trade him given the ongoing stalemate with contract negotiations on his extension. Aiyuk has every right to feel annoyed with the 49ers. It's been reported that they have not re-entered negotiations since May, so of course he's going to be ticked off.
Requesting a trade could be one or two things. It could mean that Aiyuk really is done with the 49ers and feels disrespected to the point the relationship is beyond repair. Or Aiyuk is using this as a last ditch effort to force the 49ers' hand to return to negotiations and give into some of his demands.
Whatever the case may be, Aiyuk should've requested a trade from the 49ers sooner. The proper time for him to have done it was before the NFL draft. It would've actually meant something at that time and actually got the 49ers' attention. Doing so now at this stage in the offseason makes zero sense because the 49ers one-hundred percent will not trade him.
What are the 49ers going to get in return that will make it worth it? Nothing at all. Receiving a first-round pick now doesn't help the 49ers win in 2024. Losing Aiyuk now would only hurt the 49ers even if Aiyuk starts to become a distraction. I get why Aiyuk is doing this, but he's just way too late.
His trade request doesn't grant him any leverage or power in getting the 49ers to agree to his demands on a contract extension. It would've only aided him if he did this before the draft. Now he is hardly going to get the 49ers to react to this.