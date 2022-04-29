With the first-round of the draft over with, does that mean that a scenario trading Deebo Samuel is over with?

Day one of the NFL draft is in the books.

The 49ers didn't have a pick to make in the first-round, but all eyes were still on them. Trading Deebo Samuel was the only potential move that could have transpired. So many rumors and reports of the Jets offering the No. 10 pick to the 49ers for Samuel had made it a thing to watch.

However, the Jets ended up retaining their picks and going ahead to make draft selections. They did reportedly make an offer to the 49ers, a very mediocre one at best, but the 49ers did not budge and rightfully so. Trading Samuel was only going to work if a team offered a first-round pick in this year's draft to the 49ers. And now that the first-round is over, it should mean that trading Samuel is not a reality anymore.

So is the Deebo Samuel trade saga over with for the 49ers?

Absolutely not.

This is going to be hanging over the 49ers' heads until they get an extension done with Samuel. Either that, or the two sides come out and relay everything is all good with their relationship. Until then, a trade is still going to be dangling as a talking point. Now, a trade occuring is most likely not going to happen. The 49ers would be nuts to trade Samuel now unless they were able to reel in another sweet player from a team that could help them right now.

Besides that, a trade doesn't look feasible as the 49ers have all the leverage in the world with a trade. But that does not mean this is going away. As much as I believe that Samuel is here to stay, this is still something that will be talked about. The trade saga is not over for the 49ers.

They need to mend this relationship with Samuel. And maybe now that Samuel saw his trade tactics fail, he may start to just warm up to the idea of remaining. I mean, he just saw his peer A.J. Brown who he shares the same agent with get his wishes fulfilled. Samuel clearly played this all wrong. He could warm up to staying aboard with the 49ers or start to double-down as he sees his plan to be traded burn away.

Whatever ends up happening, the 49ers need to resolve this by the time training camp arrives. The last thing they want is the trade saga to seep into training camp and effecting the entire team. Right now it has no effect on everyone, but if it reaches training camp, then suddenly everyone starts getting asked questions about it and can continue to snowball from there.

The trade saga remains so long as nothing has been rectified.