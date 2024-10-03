All 49ers

Jauan Jennings has been the 49ers' Best Receiver Since January

Jauan Jennings' agent messed up.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) stretches out for a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
This offseason, Jennings signed a two-year, $15 million extension with the 49ers. At the time it was a significant raise for Jennings, a former seventh-round pick. But he would have made so much more money had he waited a year before signing a new deal.

Through four games, Jennings is the leading receiver on the 49ers and the fourth-leading receiver in the NFL. He's outproducing players who are earning more than $30 million per season.

And this trend started last season. Since the playoffs started in January, Jennings has been the 49ers' most productive and most efficient receiver. Check out these stats from the 49ers' past 7 games including the postseason.

Jauan Jennings: 31 catches, 475 receiving yards, 4 touchdown catches.

Deebo Samuel: 29 catches, 368 receiving yards, 0 touchdown catches (missed one game).

George Kittle: 23 catches, 273 receiving yards, 3 touchdown catches (missed one game).

Brandon Aiyuk: 22 catches, 316 receiving yards, 1 touchdown catch.

Jennings has been the 49ers' no. 1 option for almost a full calendar year. And he plays significantly less than the other three receivers, which makes his production even more impressive. Through four games this season, Jennings has played just 61 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps while Aiyuk has played 76 percent and Samuel has played 79 percent.

Those percentages reflect those wide receivers' salaries, not their abilities. Because based purely on merit, Jennings should play more snaps than those two overpaid wide receivers.

He should make more money than them, too.

