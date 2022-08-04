Jimmie Ward has been an underrated player on the 49ers defense since 2019.

The lack of turnovers is what has kept him from being such a highly popular name, which I’m banking will change in 2022. One thing that has definitely changed with Ward over the years is his leadership. That is something DeMeco Ryans has noticed developing in his stout starting safety.

“You see Jimmie becoming a true leader,” said Ryans. “When I first got here, Jimmie didn't say much on the field, but I can see him now being in more of that leadership role. He has some younger guys that are back there with him now, but you see him becoming more vocal when it's talking to the team or it’s bringing up the defense, he's becoming more of that vocal leader. And one thing you don't have to worry about Jimmie, he's going to go out and play lights out every single day. You don't have to worry about that. Like he's going to bring it everyday.”

Ward has certainly been bringing it on a daily. Outside of some matchups with Brandon Aiyuk, Ward has been a force. He is doing it more than with his game play now. Ward is doing it vocally, which Ryans is thoroughly enjoying to see it. Given that he is the longest tenured 49ers player, it makes sense that Ward is taking on that leadership role. He is the perfect player for it with his tenure, performances, and bluntness.

It can't just be Fred Warner and Arik Armstead taking up that mantle. Ward stepping up shows just far he's come and how willing he is to take on that role. It shows just how confident and comfortable with where he is at right now. Fans can see just how he is during training camp, but what they can't see along with media is the locker room interactions. Ward is locker neighbors with Trey Lance, so you can bet your bottom dollar that he is aiding Lance. It isn't just the defense he is helping.

I am expecting big things from Ward in 2022 and I have been preaching it all offseason (along with Emmanuel Moseley). I believe he will finally earn that Pro Bowl recognition he so deserves. The turnovers will come and seeing how he is being used as a slot corner at times, he will get to demonstrate lockdown ability against top tight ends or slot receivers. The 49ers having a guy who is high-level on and off the field like Ward is a true luxury.

“He's one of the best safeties in this league and I'm happy to have him on our side.”