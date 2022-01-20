Jimmy Garoppolo Good to go for 49ers Against the Packers in Divisional Round

Jimmy Garoppolo is good to start for the 49ers against the Packers, while Nick Bosa is questionable.

Sprained shoulder and torn thumb ligament?

No problem for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kyle Shanahan revealed at his Friday presser that Garoppolo is good to go for the 49ers against the Packer in the Divisional playoff round Saturday.

"He's thrown the ball great," said Shanahan. "He's looked as good as he did the week before. Jimmy's been playing through some things, but it's why he's a full go. He's good enough to play and we don't treat it any differently."

Garoppolo suffered a sprained shoulder on his throwing arm, the same arm that he has a torn thumb ligament on, in the second quarter of the Cowboys game. In an attempt to avoid landing on his thumb, Garoppolo elected to land on his elbow, which ended up "jamming up" his shoulder.

"I think the thumb bothers him more than the shoulder, which he's gotten used to the last few weeks," said Shanahan. "When Jimmy gets out there gameday, he's going to be alright."

No matter the case, both injuries are impacting Garoppolo as he admitted on Tuesday. So he's not actually going "to be alright" like Shanahan mentions. Then again, it is not like Shanahan has any other alternative. Trey Lance is not an option as Garoppolo took all, if not most, of the practice reps this week.

Performing well this Saturday night against the Packers is critical. Even more critical than against the Cowboys because the Packers will capitalize better on any mistake by the 49ers. That means Garoppolo must not have one of his "whoopsies" throws that ends in an interception. The injuries he has will not be valid as an excuse.

So long as he can play well with a handful of impact plays while taking care of the football, then the 49ers will be in great shape.