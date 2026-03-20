Chris Simms Says What Everyone’s Thinking About Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers have still not re-signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings, as he departed for free agency.

That's neither a good nor a bad thing. There is still plenty of time to make the move if the 49ers deem him affordable.

What’s most intriguing is that no team has signed Jennings yet. Any organization would be getting a tough, physical player who thrives on competition, yet something appears to be holding the market back.

One NFL expert believes they know exactly why Jennings remains unsigned.

Jauan Jennings has 'overpriced himself' - Chris Simms

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason. Teams are now being forced to pay hefty contracts for WR2s and even WR3-level players, a trend highlighted by Spotrac’s previous valuation of Jennings at $22.6 million per year.

It’s a steep price for a receiver who has yet to record a 1,000-yard season, and it only reinforces how shrewd the 49ers’ $14 million-per-year deal for Mike Evans looks — even as he approaches 33 and comes off an injury-affected campaign.

“What is going on with Jauan? What did Jauan Jennings price himself at? The 49ers, I will say it, I know my friend [Kyle Shanahan] liked Jauan," shared NFL expert Chris Simms.

"They thought he was a damn good player, but he’s overpriced himself here and he fit the system in what they did, but they obviously felt they couldn’t get something done with him to where they pivoted to Mike Evans.”

Jennings’ market value may decline if he continues to go unsigned, but questions remain over whether his asking price is a factor. This wouldn’t be the first time contract demands have played a role.

He earned roughly $11 million last season through performance incentives after a training camp holdout, though injuries contributed to a decline from his career-best 2024 output.

There are no concrete rumors surrounding his next possible destination, but with each passing day, the 49ers’ decision to explore other options looks increasingly wise.

Signing Evans and Christian Kirk for approximately the same combined cost as Jennings is a smart move, not only from a value standpoint but also because both receivers have proven more over the course of their careers.

At this stage, a return to the 49ers appears increasingly unlikely. Believing he’ll accept a deal similar to 2025 may be unrealistic given his past approach to negotiations. It may be time to move on.