John Lynch on the 49ers' Puzzling Offseason: "We Have a Plan."
What in the world are the 49ers doing?
That's what people in the Bay Area want to know. No other team in the NFL took as big of a step back during free agency as the 49ers just did. They lost at least nine starters and replaced none of them.
General manager John Lynch was asked about these puzzling moves Wednesday at Stanford's Pro Day.
“We’ve got this thing called the draft, and we’ve got a lot of picks,” Lynch said. “And I think the thing the fans should know is we have a plan. And we’re gonna execute that plan. And we’re excited about the opportunity.”
With all due respect, John, it doesn't seem like you have a plan when you cut Kyle Juszczyk, take on a dead-cap hit of more than $3 million to do so and re-sign him to essentially the same contract four days later.
It doesn't seem like you have a plan when you say you want to get younger and cheaper but you hold onto an expensive fullback who will turn 34 in April.
It doesn't seem like you have a plan when you low ball Dre Greenlaw, then desperately try to match the Broncos' offer to him at the last minute and get rejected.
It doesn't seem like you have a plan when you cut Leonard Floyd so you can make a run at Joey Bosa, but then Bosa signs with the Bills and Floyd signs with the Falcons.
It doesn't seem like you have a plan when you give a three-year, $20.25 million contract to a blocking tight end who has 36 catches and zero touchdowns in his career.
It doesn't seem like you have a plan when you need to draft four or five Day 1 starters just to compete next season.
But I defer to your expertise and eagerly await for this bizarre offseason to start making sense. Surely it will eventually.
