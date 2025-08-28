All 49ers

John Lynch Breaks Silence on Jake Moody's 49ers Future

Jake Moody's future in San Francisco looks secure.

Henry Cheal

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) prepares to attempt a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders near the end of regulation at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) prepares to attempt a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders near the end of regulation at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers front office has confirmed its plan with Jake Moody for the upcoming season.

This decision could determine the outcome of multiple key games this season.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) misses a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

49ers general manager John Lynch said Jake Moody's preseason performances were enough to secure his spot as the team's kicker.

The third-rounder competed with Greg Joseph for the starting job but impressed Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan enough to retain the role.

"Well, I think I think it was an excellent competition between him and [K Greg] Joseph," Lynch told the media after announcing their 53-man roster. "I think Kyle spoke to, we didn't want that competition to end, but anyone who says it wasn't a competition, I don't really agree. I think the coaches, the special teams coaches, are always charting everything. So, you see what you see in front of everyone and then they're doing things to the side. Jake had a really good preseason.

"I found it interesting after having a hell of a game in Las Vegas that a lot of people still have questions. I guess that when you had a season like he did last year, those things are going to be there until you kind of put that away. We've got a lot of belief in him and understand that last year was rough, but that happens in guys' careers.

"Our confidence and belief in him is what we see out here. I will say everything's earned in this League and everyone's got to go prove it each and every game, each and every year. So, Jake understands that."

Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watches the players during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Even after Moody nailed a 59-yard field goal to win the 49ers’ second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he still showed moments of unpredictability when called upon.

By clearly committing to Moody for the upcoming season, the 49ers may have made a decision that could come back to haunt them.

A 70.6% completion rate in 2024 cannot be replicated. This statistic in itself is a worrying sign.

It's even worth mentioning that over the nine days of training camp practices before they released Joseph, he had converted more field goals.

Joseph successfully hit 22 of 24 field goal attempts, while Moody made 21 of 24.

Although this took place on a football training field with no pressure, Moody lost the competition yet was still chosen.

Moody undoubtedly has additional time this season to shift public perception, and one can only hope he capitalizes on it

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

