How the 49ers’ Offseason Acquisitions Could Shape the 2026 Season

Coming off a 12–5 injury-laden season that left the San Francisco 49ers one win away from the NFC Championship game, the 49ers are going all in on the 2026-27 season.

In 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenth season, the duo is urgently trying to piece together a Super Bowl-contending roster.

With the first week of free agency coming to a close, the 49ers have signed veteran players at positions of need who can play immediately.

The first inclination of the team's urgency to win is how the 49ers opened free agency by signing veteran star wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans will be 33 when the season starts.

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“They [49ers] always compete, even with the injuries last year, I think they went 13-4,” Evans said. “I mean, I feel like they were one piece away and I think that I’m that piece.”

Along with signing Evans, the team traded its 2026 third-round pick for Dallas Cowboys’ defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Odighizuwa is a proven defensive tackle, being fifth in the league with 50 pressures throughout the past two seasons, appearing in 17 games last season and recording 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The San Francisco 49ers’ willingness to trade their third-round pick in the NFL Draft for a proven player like Osa Odighizuwa, 27, rather than draft and develop a young defensive tackle signals a clear win-now mentality.

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The 49ers also brought back former 49er linebacker Dre Greenlaw, which subsequently moved the 49ers’ 2025 third-round draft pick, linebacker Nick Martin, to the back burner.

Evans comments and the 49ers’ willingness to pay older players instead of relying on and developing their younger players show the team's belief in improving on last season.

San Francisco also added veteran offensive linemen guard Brett Toth from the Eagles and Vederian Lowe from the Patriots. Both of these linemen seem to be depth pieces with a low ceiling.

It will be interesting to see who the 49ers add in the draft. If the team drafts how they’ve added free agents, expect to see the team draft positions of need who are ready to play instead of going for the best player available.

This approach by the 49ers will only be correct if they bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Recently, the team has been sacrificing the future by stalling a rebuild and investing in its aging franchise cornerstone players.