All 49ers

John Lynch Explains Why the 49ers Didn't Draft Offensive Line Earlier

The 49ers didn't want to "force things" and reach for an offensive lineman, but they reached for almost every other player.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The weakest position on the 49ers offense year after year without question is their offensive line.

And yet, the 49ers didn't draft an offensive lineman until Round 7 with pick no. 249 this year. They took Iowa guard Connor Colby who probably won't play much as a rookie, if he ever makes an impact.

After the draft, general manager John Lynch was asked why the 49ers didn't take an offensive lineman earlier. Keep in mind, they took three defensive linemen with their first five picks.

"There were a number of times that we were interested in adding and it just didn't come our way," Lynch said. "And you’ve got to stay true to where you have guys graded, not take guys just to take them but to take guys that you're interested in at that point. And it just never really aligned.

"And so, we were happy to add Colby. We think he's a really good scheme fit. Great thing about Iowa is they run a very similar, they run a lot of outside zones, so you get to see a guy like him do things that we do and he does them well. So, we’re happy to add that. But there were a number of times Kyle and I were talking about that at the end that just didn't align, one of those deals and you don't want to force things. And so, it wasn't our time for that other than Connor and we'll move forward.”

So the 49ers didn't want to "force things" and reach for an offensive lineman, but they reached for almost every other player.

They reached in Round 2 for defensive tackle Alfred Collins who was projected to get picked in Round 3.

They reached in Round 3 for linebacker Nick Martin who was projected to get picked in Round 4.

They reached again in Round 3 for Upton Stout who was projected to get picked in Round 5.

And they reached in Round 4 for wide receiver Jordan Watkins who was projected to get picked in Round 6 or 7.

I'm not saying these were bad picks. All four of these players could turn out to be terrific. But they were reaches. The 49ers are chronic reachers. They just don't like drafting offensive linemen, particularly offensive tackles, and it's hard to say why.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News