John Lynch Explains Why the 49ers Didn't Draft Offensive Line Earlier
The weakest position on the 49ers offense year after year without question is their offensive line.
And yet, the 49ers didn't draft an offensive lineman until Round 7 with pick no. 249 this year. They took Iowa guard Connor Colby who probably won't play much as a rookie, if he ever makes an impact.
After the draft, general manager John Lynch was asked why the 49ers didn't take an offensive lineman earlier. Keep in mind, they took three defensive linemen with their first five picks.
"There were a number of times that we were interested in adding and it just didn't come our way," Lynch said. "And you’ve got to stay true to where you have guys graded, not take guys just to take them but to take guys that you're interested in at that point. And it just never really aligned.
"And so, we were happy to add Colby. We think he's a really good scheme fit. Great thing about Iowa is they run a very similar, they run a lot of outside zones, so you get to see a guy like him do things that we do and he does them well. So, we’re happy to add that. But there were a number of times Kyle and I were talking about that at the end that just didn't align, one of those deals and you don't want to force things. And so, it wasn't our time for that other than Connor and we'll move forward.”
So the 49ers didn't want to "force things" and reach for an offensive lineman, but they reached for almost every other player.
They reached in Round 2 for defensive tackle Alfred Collins who was projected to get picked in Round 3.
They reached in Round 3 for linebacker Nick Martin who was projected to get picked in Round 4.
They reached again in Round 3 for Upton Stout who was projected to get picked in Round 5.
And they reached in Round 4 for wide receiver Jordan Watkins who was projected to get picked in Round 6 or 7.
I'm not saying these were bad picks. All four of these players could turn out to be terrific. But they were reaches. The 49ers are chronic reachers. They just don't like drafting offensive linemen, particularly offensive tackles, and it's hard to say why.