John Lynch Isn't a fan of the 49ers Dragging out Contract Extension Negotiations
Ever since the San Francisco 49ers began handing out contract extensions to their key starters in 2020 they implemented an odd standard.
That standard was getting deals done when the offseason was over and going into training camp. It started with George Kittle who signed on Aug. 13 2020, then Fred Warner on July 21, 2021, Deebo Samuel on July 31, 2022, and lastly Nick Bosa on Sept. 6, 2023.
While this standard has been fine since the 49ers have managed to lock in their key players, it is still a very odd process. There is more risk than there is a benefit to them conducting themselves like this and it's proving that way again with Brandon Aiyuk.
At his press conference on Tuesday, John Lynch was asked why the 49ers operate like this and he made it clear that he isn't a fan of the 49ers dragging out contract negotiations.
“I don't. I'm impatient. I like going," said Lynch. "I think, again, we've had a lot of really talented players and I think I put our track record against anybody in terms of getting players signed. I wish it could happen quicker. But I'm proud of our record.”
A somewhat odd response from Lynch, but it makes sense. He asked why he and the 49ers like doing business this way and he said he doesn't. Well, Lynch isn't the one responsible for managing the contracts of players. That task lies with Paraag Marathe who works on all aspects of the club's football operations.
He is the one who is handling it, so of course Lynch being a former player isn't a fan of this process. But he isn't going to dabble in a field that he has no knowledge of. He and Shanahan leave it to Marathe since it's his job. It doesn't mean they have to like it though. They understand it's a business.
Ultimately I believe the 49ers like doing it this way because they are playing hardball with the players to see if they cave to their lowball offers. That way they slowly increase the amount as time passes. In Aiyuk's case, they know they hold all the leverage and don't have to meet anywhere close to his demands.
However, Shanahan could pull a power move and get the deal done. We'll see how this all transpires in the coming weeks and if this standard will be upheld when Brock Purdy is due next year for a contract extension.