John Lynch Says 49ers Almost Drafted Offensive Player in Round 1

Which offensive player could it have been?

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Here's an interesting peak behind the curtain.

With the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers took defensive end Mykel Williams. And with their next four picks, the 49ers took all defensive players. But the 49ers didn't plan to do that according to general manager John Lynch

"I don't like talking about guys that we didn't take," Lynch said on Chris Simms' Podcast. "Yes, we did go five consecutive defensive players, but if Mykel wasn't there, it likely would have been an offensive player."

Which offensive player could it have been?

Remember, the 49ers reportedly tried to trade up with the Carolina Panthers for the eighth pick. The Panthers took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Maybe that's who the 49ers wanted. Or, maybe the 49ers wanted the player the Saints took with the ninth pick -- offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.

It seems like the 49ers were in the market for a starting offensive tackle. They reportedly were interested in Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, but both were drafted by the Raiders right before the 49ers were on the clock at the end of Round 3.

So after the draft, the 49ers signed veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries who has started every game he ever has played in. Maybe they signed him because they didn't draft Banks, Rogers or Grant.

The 49ers clearly need a starting-caliber left tackle considering Trent Williams misses at least a couple games every season usually because of an ankle injury. So they signed Humphries. But if the Saints had drafted Williams, then Banks probably would have fallen to the 49ers and he most likely would have been their pick.

Published
