Jordan Watkins is the 49ers' Biggest Surprise of the Offseason
When the 49ers drafted Jordan Watkins at the end of Round 4 this year, some people groaned.
ANOTHER wide receiver?
The 49ers had just drafted five defensive players with their first five picks. Watkins was the first offensive player they selected. And they desperately needed an offensive lineman. So, Watkins seemed like a reach.
But, during the offseason training program, Ricky Pearsall pulled his hamstring, which created an opportunity for Watkins to play with the starters. And he was excellent.
That's why ESPN says Watkins is the 49ers' biggest surprise of the offseason.
"The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi had no shortage of opportunities to work with starting quarterback Brock Purdy because fellow wideouts Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall missed time with injuries," writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "It's difficult to get on the field and produce in Kyle Shanahan's offense as a rookie receiver, but Watkins looked smooth running the intermediate routes that are a staple of Shanahan's scheme. He consistently made plays in practice."
Watkins also looked explosive running deep routes such as posts, plus he beat starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a quick curl route. Finally, he ran an end around in practice as well. It seems like he can do a little bit of everything, including lining up on the wide receiver and beating press coverage.
Which means Watkins could potentially replace Brandon Aiyuk at X-receiver early in the season before he returns from his knee injury. Jauan Jennings was the X last season, but he's not fast enough to play that position well. He's more suited to be the possession receiver at Z.