All 49ers

Jordan Watkins is the 49ers' Biggest Surprise of the Offseason

When the 49ers drafted Jordan Watkins at the end of Round 4 this year, some people groaned.

Grant Cohn

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) is hoisted up by offensive lineman Reece McIntyre (56) for his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) is hoisted up by offensive lineman Reece McIntyre (56) for his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When the 49ers drafted Jordan Watkins at the end of Round 4 this year, some people groaned.

ANOTHER wide receiver?

The 49ers had just drafted five defensive players with their first five picks. Watkins was the first offensive player they selected. And they desperately needed an offensive lineman. So, Watkins seemed like a reach.

But, during the offseason training program, Ricky Pearsall pulled his hamstring, which created an opportunity for Watkins to play with the starters. And he was excellent.

That's why ESPN says Watkins is the 49ers' biggest surprise of the offseason.

"The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi had no shortage of opportunities to work with starting quarterback Brock Purdy because fellow wideouts Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall missed time with injuries," writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "It's difficult to get on the field and produce in Kyle Shanahan's offense as a rookie receiver, but Watkins looked smooth running the intermediate routes that are a staple of Shanahan's scheme. He consistently made plays in practice."

Watkins also looked explosive running deep routes such as posts, plus he beat starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a quick curl route. Finally, he ran an end around in practice as well. It seems like he can do a little bit of everything, including lining up on the wide receiver and beating press coverage.

Which means Watkins could potentially replace Brandon Aiyuk at X-receiver early in the season before he returns from his knee injury. Jauan Jennings was the X last season, but he's not fast enough to play that position well. He's more suited to be the possession receiver at Z.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News