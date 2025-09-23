Kyle Shanahan Bestows Heavy Praise on This Impressive 49ers Rookie
Relying on five rookies to improve the defense was a risky move by the San Francisco 49ers.
The odds of all of them becoming solid players weren't favorable. Even getting two or three of the five rookie starters and contributors to be impactful in 2025 would've been a win.
However, every rookie who is playing a key role on the defense has so far been fantastic. But there is one impressive 49ers rookie whom Kyle Shanahan bestowed heavy praise on recently.
That rookie is nickel cornerback Upton Stout. He's been on the money in all three games this season, but none was more incredible than his performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
Stout had a turning point play in the win over Arizona. He broke up a pass on third down for receiver Zay Jones with two minutes left in the game that allowed the 49ers to have a game-winning drive.
“Real impressed. I’ve been impressed with the guy since really he has gotten here," Shanahan said. "Just that play that he made to give the offense a chance to get that ball back for that final drive was just huge."
The crazy part is that Jones initially caught the pass to convert the third down. However, Stout refused to give up by playing through the hands and dislodging the pass for a clutch play.
For a rookie to have a tremendous play in crunch time like that is magnificent. But that's a play that Shanahan isn't surprised at all to see from Stout.
"It was so similar to so many things that have happened in practice, to where he was beat a little bit on the play where the guy had a couple yards on him, but I can't tell you how many times this happened in practice where I think we have him beat and I think we for sure have a completion and I'm kind of moving on to the next play and then at the end of the play I see the ball’s on the ground.
"It's just kind of how he's been since he's gotten here. The guy never stops, he's always going so hard, never hesitates, never flinches and doesn't stop until the whistle blows. I think that was a perfect example of something that really doesn't surprise us because of how many times we've seen it in practice.”
With every passing game, Stout is making the 49ers look like geniuses for drafting him and starting him in the nickel over Deommodore Lenoir.
He's already establishing himself as a high-level player. Just imagine how he will look later on in the season with the current trajectory that he is on.