Kyle Shanahan Confident This 49ers Player 'Will Play Better' in 2025
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Brock Purdy has yet to play his best football.
Purdy is now the face of the franchise after agreeing to a five-year, $265 million contract in May.
Shanahan doesn't think 49ers' mini-rebuild will impact Purdy's game
Just two seasons ago, Purdy played his first full season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, and the organization reached the Super Bowl.
En route to their second appearance in five years, Purdy set a franchise record for most passing yards.
Purdy shone and finished the regular season with a 113 passer rating, thanks in part to the many weapons he could distribute the ball to — including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. The list seemed endless.
Purdy faced challenges in 2024 as injuries impacted both his game and the team's 6-11 record, but he closed the season with a very respectable 96.1 passer rating.
Amid a current injury crisis and a relatively new offense, Shanahan expects Purdy to continue his high level of play.
“That’s what you hope for,” Shanahan shared to Sports Illustrated. “That’s also asking a lot from him. Brock did come into a good situation, where we were at the prime of our team, and that made it a lot easier for him to play at one of the highest levels in the league—I mean the film shows it, everything shows it. But his job gets harder when those guys aren’t there. Now, does that mean he’s got to play better? Yeah, you hope you can elevate his game.
“Yeah, it puts more pressure on a guy when you don’t have All-Pros in a bunch of spots, but Brock’s the one that can do it. Brock’s the one who I think will play better.”
Will Purdy lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl win?
The 25-year-old knows how to approach football the right way and has done almost all of the right things. This contract, however, might be the most significant deal of the Shanahan and John Lynch era.
The two near misses in the Super Bowl and two trips to the NFC Championship Game show just how close San Francisco has been to winning a sixth ring.
It remains to be seen if the championship window has closed. However, the next five years mark Purdy’s era in San Francisco. This is his chance to do what only Joe Montana and Steve Young have done: lift the Lombardi Trophy down Market Street.