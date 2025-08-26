All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Confident This 49ers Player 'Will Play Better' in 2025

Kyle Shanahan believes Brock Purdy's game has an extra gear.

Henry Cheal

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Brock Purdy has yet to play his best football.

Purdy is now the face of the franchise after agreeing to a five-year, $265 million contract in May.

Shanahan doesn't think 49ers' mini-rebuild will impact Purdy's game

Brock Purdy\
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Just two seasons ago, Purdy played his first full season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, and the organization reached the Super Bowl.

En route to their second appearance in five years, Purdy set a franchise record for most passing yards.

Purdy shone and finished the regular season with a 113 passer rating, thanks in part to the many weapons he could distribute the ball to — including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. The list seemed endless.

Purdy faced challenges in 2024 as injuries impacted both his game and the team's 6-11 record, but he closed the season with a very respectable 96.1 passer rating.

Amid a current injury crisis and a relatively new offense, Shanahan expects Purdy to continue his high level of play.

“That’s what you hope for,” Shanahan shared to Sports Illustrated. “That’s also asking a lot from him. Brock did come into a good situation, where we were at the prime of our team, and that made it a lot easier for him to play at one of the highest levels in the league—I mean the film shows it, everything shows it. But his job gets harder when those guys aren’t there. Now, does that mean he’s got to play better? Yeah, you hope you can elevate his game. 

“Yeah, it puts more pressure on a guy when you don’t have All-Pros in a bunch of spots, but Brock’s the one that can do it. Brock’s the one who I think will play better.”

Will Purdy lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl win?

Brock Purd
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old knows how to approach football the right way and has done almost all of the right things. This contract, however, might be the most significant deal of the Shanahan and John Lynch era.

The two near misses in the Super Bowl and two trips to the NFC Championship Game show just how close San Francisco has been to winning a sixth ring.

It remains to be seen if the championship window has closed. However, the next five years mark Purdy’s era in San Francisco. This is his chance to do what only Joe Montana and Steve Young have done: lift the Lombardi Trophy down Market Street.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News