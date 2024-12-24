Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers Run Defense is Struggling
For years, the strength of the 49ers was their run defense. Now it stinks.
Until recently, the 49ers had gone 55 games in a row without giving up a 100-yard rusher. Now, four running backs in the past five games have run for more than 100 yards against the 49ers: Josh Jacobs, James Cook, Kyren Williams and Devon Achane.
Suddenly, the 49ers' once-tough run defense is decidedly soft.
On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked to account for the run defense's struggles.
“I think it has been different each week," Shanahan said. "I think versus Green Bay and Buffalo, I thought we had some real big injury issues just with missing some guys, which made it extremely tough. And then especially Buffalo getting that big one, I want to say a 64-yarder, which made it that much worse. Last week was that big one at the end that put them over the top. But I don't think we've had the continuity in our defense to play as good as we have in the past just with some of the linebackers that have been in and out, it has not nearly been as consistent. And I think some of our run stoppers that have been big for us on the D-Line hasn't been as consistent, also. And when you add those things all together and gone against some good backs too that when they've got in the right lane, they've got the big ones. It also goes to not getting guys off on third down as well at times. You give them three more plays and that stuff happens. But, we have not been as good in the past and we haven't been able to put out the fire.”
Sounds like a coach who's out of answers.