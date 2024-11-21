Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers Throw So Few Screen Passes Now
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers used to have one of the best packages of screen passes in the NFL.
Jimmy Garoppolo routinely won games with the 49ers without throwing more than 10 yards downfield. He could "carve up" defenses simply by throwing passes behind the line of scrimmage -- call them "Jimmy Gimmies."
But Garoppolo is gone and, for the most part, so are the screens even though that the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo. For some reason, now that Brock Purdy is the starting quarterback the 49ers throw screens less frequently than just about any other team.
I asked Shanahan about this trend on Wednesday.
ME: Your offense has evolved a lot throughout the years. With Jimmy Garoppolo, you were among the league leaders in screens, and now with Brock Purdy you're among the league leaders in air yards. Has that just been a function of the different personnel or how defenses are defending your scheme?
SHANAHAN: “I think it's both. You always, first thing you look at is how to attack personnel, how to attack a defensive scheme and what they're doing and stuff like that. And whatever you're good at, defenses usually adjust and it opens up other areas. But then also you’ve got to do what you think players can do too. I do think we have good screen players and stuff. I don't think they're there as much as they used to. When you have huge threats of guys on screens, there's a much bigger emphasis on guys to stop them, which could open up some other stuff, but it doesn't make it easier to run the more you have success with them.”
First of all, I appreciate Shanahan's answer. He didn't avoid the question. He answered it as transparently as he could. He doesn't want to call screen passes if defenses are loading up to take them away. Fair enough.
Still, Andy Reid and the Chiefs have led the NFL in screen passes each of the past two seasons despite everyone knowing they like to throw screens.
I'm just saying.