Kyle Shanahan Likes What He Sees from 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The 49ers believe in Ricky Pearsall.

Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season and the team doesn't seem like it's going to trade for a wide receiver to replace him. And that's because they have Pearsall, their rookie first-round pick who missed the first six games of the season after getting shot in the chest.

Pearsall made his NFL debut against the Chiefs and seemed a bit out of sync. Then he made his first career start this past Sunday night against the Cowboys and finished the game with 4 catches on 4 targets, plus he had a 39-yard run on a jet sweep, which means he had 77 yards from scrimmage on 5 touches. Impressive.

"Big time," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Pearsall's improvement. "You could see it in practice. You see it really each practice with Ricky, just because he has been so limited in his stuff. But he picks it up fast. His stamina gets better and better and he's got a real natural feel for the game and now it's about just getting a feel within our offense. And I think it's gotten better each week."

Through two games, Pearsall has caught 7 of 9 targets and is averaging 8.4 yards per catch. He's emerging as a reliable possession receiver from the slot. But as he showed on his 39-yard run, he's explosive, too. Eventually, he'll make big catches down the field and run for big gains after the catch.

Pearsall will be one of the 49ers' most important players in the second half of the season. His stock is up.

