Kyle Shanahan Likes What he Sees out of Backup QB Josh Dobbs at Training Camp

Sounds like Josh Dobbs is doing a fine job in his first stint at 49ers training camp.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 10, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The first week of training camp is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers.

A lot of players looked solid and impressed, but there were others who struggled. One player who seemed to struggle, according to the media in attendance, was quarterback Josh Dobbs.


The 49ers signed him to backup Brock Purdy, but if he doesn't look the part, then the 49ers will easily look to Brandon Allen. However, despite a shaky first week of camp, Kyle Shanahan is liking what he sees out of Dobbs.

“I think he knows it mentally," said Shanahan on Dobbs grasping the offense. "It's just about going through the reps and the situations and getting a feel for the rhythm of it. Especially with this D-Line in front of him on every play. That's always a challenge of it.

"You want to get a feel of the offense and everything, but don't expect people to be blocking very well with the second and third group, especially when you don't have pads on. So that's always the biggest challenge for quarterbacks in training camp, especially when you're going with twos or threes. But, I think Dobbs has done a hell of a job for us so far.”

Sounds like Dobbs is doing a fine enough job in his first stint at 49ers training camp. I think that's why Shanahan likes how he has looked so far. He knows the offense isn't going to click from the jump for a quarterback, so he's probably giving him some leeway.

Dobbs has likely made enough encouraging signs for Shanahan to not be concerned and feel confident by the time training camp wraps up. The second block of camp begins on Monday, which will be Dobbs' chance to put his first week shakes to rest.

