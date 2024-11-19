All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Pushes Back on "Super Bowl Hangover" Notion

Don't mention that the 49ers are experiencing a "Super Bowl hangover" this season to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a first down in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a first down in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

A "Super Bowl hangover" is a narrative that always gets linked to the losing team in the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers didn't have to worry about that too much four years ago. They were a young and ascending team, so it seemed like the beginning of their Super Bowl window. However, their loss in the Super Bowl nine months ago has them on "hangover" watch.

It is tough to deny that the 49ers aren't with a 5-5 record. It isn't solely because of their underwhelming record; rather, it's because they have lost three games they were in control of. This team is reeling, and it is because they are hungover from their Super Bowl loss.

Just don't mention that to head coach Kyle Shanahan. On Monday via conference call, Shanahan pushed back at lengths on the "Super Bowl hangover" notion to explain the down season the 49ers are experiencing.

"I don't think there is an answer about a journey or Super Bowl hangover," Shanahan refuted. "The only thing that matters is what happens in those three-and-a-half hours in a football game. And the only thing that you can do about those three-and-a-half hours is focus on football and how to get better at that stuff in practice in meetings. And anything outside of that, any talking about it, any pointing to other people trying to make up any type of narrative of it that doesn't have to do with exactly what's happening on the football field will only make that stuff harder.

"Those are the challenges because guys know their job and they're just supposed to do their job and guys don't always know what other people are responsible for and doing and that's why you’ve got to make sure you got tough-minded people who can focus on really what their job is and nothing more than that. And it gets harder when you have adversity and stuff like that when you aren't getting as many W’s as you want. But no matter how much harder it gets, you’ve got to always understand it's about the ball and you’ve got to keep it about the ball and nothing else.”

You have to hand it to Shanahan. He handled the question on the 49ers experiencing a "Super Bowl hangover" well. His messaging is exactly how it should be for his team. He and the team can't buy into it. It's like buying into the "Madden curse" for the video game cover.

Shanahan needs the state of the locker room to not worry about anything before this season, or even the week before. All that matters is, what he said, about the game in front of them every Sunday. It sounds like he's got a good handle on it, but it is still tough to fully buy stock that they aren't hungover.

The minds of the 49ers may be past the Super Bowl, but their spirit and emotions aren't. There just seems to be a lack of urgency from them. It's kind of like they are going through the motions somewhat. It's not that they don't care, but they are probably feeling defeated after three straight years of heartbreak.

Again, it's difficult to believe the 49ers aren't hungover. There should be little to no confidence that they will salvage the season and make another fantastic run in the playoffs.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News