Kyle Shanahan Reveals What 'Frustrated' Him in 49ers’ Preseason Opener
Understandably, Kyle Shanahan wasn't best pleased with the offense after the blowout 30-9 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos.
With the exception of a first-quarter touchdown, it was the only offensive sequence that resulted in the end zone.
Offense made 'too many mistakes'
Shanahan suggested that the 49ers' offense made "too many mistakes" - and he's right.
Jones' eight-play drive in the first quarter was the only successful conversion.
The 49ers’ defense added the final two points on a safety, as Bo Nix was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone.
Although Jones' role as QB2 is virtually secured, the 49ers will still expect much stronger performances from Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai moving forward. The final stats speak for themselves.
"Yeah, it was frustrating. I liked how we started out, but after that there wasn't much to be excited about," Shanahan admitted post-game to the media. "We didn't get many first downs. Four turnovers, the three picks, the fumble. I felt when we did make a play, whether the quarterback did, then the receiver was off. I felt we made too many mistakes and it was a frustrating two-and-a-half quarters."
On the flip side, the 49ers' chief expressed approval of Jones' performance, particularly his execution of the team’s only touchdown.
"I thought Mac seemed like he performed well. I liked how he came out. It was a challenge, especially going against that defense. Had a bunch of guys out there too. I loved the first drive. The next one I think we went three-and-out, but I was happy with Mac today."
49ers WR Jordan Watkins flashes moments of promise
Rookie Jordan Watkins’ standout moment came with a 50-yard catch during the touchdown drive, but he still has time to develop consistency.
The wide receiver position is especially important this season due to existing injuries and the lack of projected return dates for Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings.
Shanahan highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses in Watkins' debut performance for the organization.
"I thought he did some good things. I mean, especially that 50-yard catch. But he also had some plays where he struggled too. Getting that pick, he had a busted route on that, which that was a big one. So, making that big play on the first third down of the game in our third play is what allowed us to get that opening drive with a score. It was kind of a typical rookie game. There was some positive in it, but a lot of stuff that we can challenge him with when we watch the tape with him Monday."