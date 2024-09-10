Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has Achilles Tendonitis
Every day we seem to learn a bit more about Christian McCaffrey's Achilles' injury.
On Monday, we found out that it's severe enough to keep him out of the regular season opener. Today, Kyle Shanahan tells us that the injury is Achilles tendonitis and it's related to a calf injury that McCaffrey suffered in Week 17 last season.
"I know it was a calf then and it's a calf now," Shanahan said on a conference call. "You guys could ask Christian more on that. Definitely, I believe if it was a playoff game, he would've played. But it's not just the calf, it's the Achilles and the Achilles is tendonitis and that stuff comes and goes. When it is acting up, it’s something you’ve got to be very careful about. Christian's very diligent about that stuff. And if it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me, he believed he could go. But when you hear that type of stuff and it's not a playoff game and it’s Week 1, and especially when you're dealing with the lower extremities like that it, it was a tough decision. But hearing all the words and stuff, in the long run it made it easy.”
It sounds like the 49ers are taking every precaution possible to ensure that McCaffrey's Achilles tendonitis won't get worse. With that in mind, I would not expect McCaffrey to make his return on artificial turf. The smart thing would be to start his season on grass. Which means he could miss the next two games.