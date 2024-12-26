All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Says This Down Year Will be Good for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy is one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL.

When he first became the 49ers' starter, he instantly was one of the most confident and decisive quarterbacks in the league. Now, his numbers are down. And as a result, he's not nearly as confident or decisive anymore. He seems more inexperienced now than he did when he was a rookie. Strange.

On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked to discuss Purdy's down season. Here's what Shanahan said, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.

Q: Looking at QB Brock Purdy and just where he is at this point in the season, how do you feel like his progress has been? Last year his season and his stats were ridiculous and then this year it's been a challenge. Where do you feel like he's at?

SHANAHAN: “Exactly what you just said. He's in a more challenging situation this year. He's got two more weeks of it. I think it's going to end up being really good for him in the long run. I thought he played at such a high level in some situations last year that some were good and easier, but then some were tough. Just like even both playoff games, some of the situations we were in and him leading us back to end up winning both of those and go to the Super Bowl. I think this year just having a number of his guys down and things like that has been harder on him but usually that stuff can make you better. I think he's fought through it all year. He’s got two more weeks to fight through it and hopefully we can still improve in these two weeks and then get to the film in the offseason.”

Q: How does he seem emotionally, when you’ve talked to him one-on-one?

SHANAHAN: “I think Brock's been good. Brock's a very strong person. I think he's disappointed. He had high expectations this year, just like we all did. I also don't think he hasn't ever been in a losing situation yet. So, I think that's very hard for him. But to watch how he responds each week, to watch how he practices, to watch how he is in the meetings, he's always the same guy and nothing's changed in that way.”

MY TAKE: It sounds like Shanahan feels Purdy wasn't challenged much in his first two seasons in the league. Once he faced real adversity this season, he didn't do so well. I wonder if Shanahan will hold that against Purdy when it's time to negotiate his contract extension.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News