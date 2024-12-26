Kyle Shanahan Says This Down Year Will be Good for 49ers QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy is one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL.
When he first became the 49ers' starter, he instantly was one of the most confident and decisive quarterbacks in the league. Now, his numbers are down. And as a result, he's not nearly as confident or decisive anymore. He seems more inexperienced now than he did when he was a rookie. Strange.
On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked to discuss Purdy's down season. Here's what Shanahan said, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: Looking at QB Brock Purdy and just where he is at this point in the season, how do you feel like his progress has been? Last year his season and his stats were ridiculous and then this year it's been a challenge. Where do you feel like he's at?
SHANAHAN: “Exactly what you just said. He's in a more challenging situation this year. He's got two more weeks of it. I think it's going to end up being really good for him in the long run. I thought he played at such a high level in some situations last year that some were good and easier, but then some were tough. Just like even both playoff games, some of the situations we were in and him leading us back to end up winning both of those and go to the Super Bowl. I think this year just having a number of his guys down and things like that has been harder on him but usually that stuff can make you better. I think he's fought through it all year. He’s got two more weeks to fight through it and hopefully we can still improve in these two weeks and then get to the film in the offseason.”
Q: How does he seem emotionally, when you’ve talked to him one-on-one?
SHANAHAN: “I think Brock's been good. Brock's a very strong person. I think he's disappointed. He had high expectations this year, just like we all did. I also don't think he hasn't ever been in a losing situation yet. So, I think that's very hard for him. But to watch how he responds each week, to watch how he practices, to watch how he is in the meetings, he's always the same guy and nothing's changed in that way.”
MY TAKE: It sounds like Shanahan feels Purdy wasn't challenged much in his first two seasons in the league. Once he faced real adversity this season, he didn't do so well. I wonder if Shanahan will hold that against Purdy when it's time to negotiate his contract extension.