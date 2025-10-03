Kyle Shanahan sent a message to his doubters in 49ers' latest win
If there is one thing to know about the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Shanahan is that you should not doubt him.
Kyle Shanahan has lost plenty games as an underdog in his career, but it does appear that in specific moments like tonight, when the world is against him, Shanahan revels in it. Arguably the most impressive regular season win of his career came in just that scenario, as San Francisco beat the Los Angles Rams 26-23 in overtime.
Kyle Shanahan lives up to the challenge in San Francisco 49ers latest win over Los Angeles Rams
Shanahan understood what the team was in terms of their chance to win, and he made sure Mac Jones knew it, too.
It is funny to think that Shanahan knows the betting lines of the games he coaches, but also not shocking. He comes off as the type of person who would be very interested to know what the consensus thought around him is. And when the whole world is betting against him, he tends to get his player up the challenge.
Whether it be winning big regular season matchups with Nick Mullens or winning NFC Championships by throwing the ball eight times, Shanahan has proven that in a one-game setting, he can draw a gameplan with the best of them.
However, the issue tends to come with dealing with expectations. He lost the 28-3 Super Bowl, and lost two Super Bowls against the Kansas City Chiefs when everyone thought that his team came into the game with the better roster.
Shanahan knows when everyone is doubting him and he lives to show the naysayers what he can do. At the same time, when he hears others praise him, he tends to smell his own flowers for too long.
It will be interesting to see how the 49ers head coach navigates this season. The 49ers are 4-1, with three division wins and a few statements made. He is going to get some love. At the same time, he has a depleted roster and they are not going to get a key name in Nick Bosa. Will Shanahan live in the underdog role or have to embrace success after a massive win?
We will find out very soon as the 49ers play a competent Bucs team next week. If the 49ers come in with the same desperation, we will see it in a win. If not, we will wonder if Shanahan can just bring the magic out in specific moments.