Grading the 49ers players and coaches after beating the Rams in OT
INGLEWOOD -- The 49ers just beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime. It was one of the most exciting regular-season games I've ever seen. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.
QUARTERBACK: A
Mac Jones played like the first-round pick he is. He threw the ball a whopping 49 times and never got inercepted. He was decisive, confident, tough, smart and accurate. He was everything you want a quarterback to be except mobile.
But in fairness to Jones, Tom Brady wasn't mobile, and he was the greatest quarterback ever. You don't necessarily need to move if you can process defenses and get rid of the ball quickly, which Jones does better than Brock Purdy.
The 49ers should stick with Jones until he loses and/or Purdy is 100 percent healthy, because Jones is better than Purdy right now. The 49ers have a quarterback controversy on their hands, and that's OK. Their season would be in the toilet if they didn't have Jones on their team.
RUNNING BACKS: B-MINUS
Christian McCaffrey isn't the runner he used to be, but he still is one of the top checkdown options in the NFL. He makes every quarterback he plays with better. Jones never looked so good before he had McCaffrey as his safety blanket.
Still, he lacks burst between the tackles, and so does his backup, Brian Robinson Jr. The 49ers either need to give Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James some carries or they need to trade for a running back. Because they can't run the ball.
WIDE RECEIVERS: B-PLUS
Kendrick Bourne dropped three passes on Sunday and a fourth pass early in this game, then locked in and had the best performance of his career. He finished the game with 142 receiving yards. The 49ers would not have won this game without him. He was much better than Demarcus Robinson, who seems rusty after missing the first three games due to suspension.
TIGHT ENDS: B
Jake Tonges isn't quite George Kittle, but he's a legit starting tight end in the NFL. Today, he had 7 catches for 41 yards and 1 touchdown. Jones has complete trust in him, as he should.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: B
They gave up just one sack all game while facing one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. Impressive. Still, Colton McKivitz needs help in pass protection and almost got Jones seriously injured after getting beat. And the entire line struggles to run block, which is a big reason the 49ers can't run the ball effectively. Connor Colby, Jake Brendel and Dominick Puni all are struggling.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: C-PLUS
They didn't generate much pressure on Matthew Stafford and they struggled to stop the run for most of the night. But with the game on the line, rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins saved the 49ers by forcing a fumble and recovering it at the 1-yard line to prevent a touchdown. This was one of the best plays I've ever seen.
LINEBACKERS: B
Fred Warner was great as usual -- he made a team-high 13 tackles. His running mate, Dee Winters, was lost all night, particularly in coverage. He gave up at least one touchdown catch and recorded just four tackles. It might be time to give rookie linebacker Nick Martin some playing time.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: C-PLUS
They had no answer for Puka Nacua, and rookie safety Marques Sigle got picked on in coverage. But on fourth down with the game on the line, he made the tackle behind the line of scrimmage to seal the victory. He's a good player -- he just needs to do a better job of making plays on the football when he's in coverage.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Eddy Pineiro made a freaking 59-yard field goal. Jake Moody, eat your heart out.
COACHES: A
Kyle Shanahan had one of his best performances in years. He spread the ball around, used two tailback formations for the first time, put McCaffrey in the slot, trusted his quarterback and didn't choke in the fourth quarter or overtime. Who knows, if Mac Jones had been the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, maybe Shanahan wouldn't have choked in the Super Bowl.
Maybe Jones is the quarterback Shanahan has needed all along. Through three games, they're undefeated together. And now Brock Purdy could miss the next few games after reinjuring his toe. Let's see what Shanahan and Jones can produce in the meantime.