Kyle Shanahan Subtly Explains Why the 49ers Kept Jake Moody for so Long
One of the most mind-boggling decisions the San Francisco 49ers made this offseason was retaining kicker Jake Moody.
He never should've made it to and through training camp and have been the Week 1 starter. Thankfully, his pitiful performance against the Seattle Seahawks was the last straw.
On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan explained the obvious reasons why the 49ers released Moody, but he also subtly revealed why they held onto him for so long.
Kyle Shanahan's subtle explanation on retaining Jake Moody
“I remember when I was in Washington, I didn't have that experience, and our kicker lost us a game and remember how adamant I was when I went into the head coach's office and said, ‘you need to make a change, like what are we doing?’" said Shanahan. "He snapped at me and said ‘you don’t know kickers, this guy's really talented. We’ve got to give him some time. I'm not going to watch him go be a Pro Bowler for someone else.’ Then two weeks later, he missed a kick and lost us a game.
"So, I felt like validated. I was like ‘I told you,’ which I was right for like a day because then the next year, he went on to be a Pro Bowler and the highest paid kicker in the League for the next three years for another team. So those are things that you kind of think about. It's tough with a kicker. I think Jake's got a chance to have a hell of a future. He is that talented."
Shanahan essentially held onto Moody for so long because he didn't want to regret it if he ended up becoming that amazing Pro Bowl kicker for another team.
I'd imagine it's also because he drafted Moody in the third round. He wants to be vindicated for drafting him, and if he looked solid this year, he would use that to push back against critics.
However, that's all utter delusion. Moody should've been gone after last season. The rest of Shanahan's answer after his example from Washington proves that.
"We all know how last year ended, we know how everyone was looking at him and obviously when it gets to that point, you can see it affecting him from a mental game. Then you don't how much choice. You’ve got to move on, and hopefully Eddy will come in here and do the job.”
There was no logical reason to keep Moody at this point, and the 49ers don't get credit for letting him go now. They held onto a cost that was sunk long ago and look foolish for it.