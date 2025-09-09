All 49ers

49ers Find Their Replacement for Jake Moody

It didn't take long for the 49ers to find their replacement for Jake Moody. Here is who and what they're getting in their new kicker.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after missing a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after missing a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, that was fast.

The San Francisco 49ers have found their replacement for kicker Jake Moody after waiving him earlier today. His replacement will be former Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The writing was on the wall that Pineiro would be Moody's replacement. Shortly after Moody was waived, the 49ers brought Pineiro in for a workout.

Given how limited on time the 49ers have, they couldn't afford to be picky with Moody's replacement. So long as Pineiro looked the part, he was going to get signed.

Sure enough, the 49ers go with him. So, who is Pineiro you might ask? Here is what the 49ers are getting with him.

What the 49ers are getting in Eddy Pineiro

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4).
Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks an extra point out of the hold of punter Johnny Hekker (10) against the New York Giants in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pineiro is a 30-year-old kicker who's been in the NFL since 2019. He started with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and has been with the Panthers for the last three years.

Last season, Pineiro converted 22-of-26 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) and 33-of-35 point-after attempts (94.3 percent). Three of his field goal misses were from 30-to-50 yards out.

He's way more reliable than Moody was when it comes to chip-shot kicks. That's what the 49ers need when it comes to layup points. They can't afford to leave those on the board.

For Pineiro's career in the regular season, he's played in 70 games, making 111-of-126 field goal attempts (88.1 percent) and 116-of-126 point after attempts (92.1 percent).

As for Moody in the regular season, he played in 32 games, making 46-of-62 field goal attempts (74.2 percent) and 94-of-96 point after attempts (97.9 percent).

Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrates.
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrates with punter Johnny Hekker (10) after kicking a 33-yard field goal in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Moody's point after attempts in the regular season is surprisingly good. You would've thought he missed several more than that. But the key point is his field goal attempts.

While missing points after attempts are bummers, those are only worth one point. You can live with a kicker missing there on occasions if he's sure-footed on field goal attempts worth three points.

The 49ers upgraded at the kicker position with Pineiro. The one curious fact with him is that he wasn't on any team during training camp, so he's essentially coming off the street.

There's a little risk involved with that, but the 49ers just saw the Buffalo Bills sign Matt Prater, who rolled off the couch and nailed a game-winning field goal.

The 49ers will feel the improvement with Pineiro aboard.

Read more 49ers on SI

feed

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News