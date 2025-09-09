49ers Find Their Replacement for Jake Moody
Well, that was fast.
The San Francisco 49ers have found their replacement for kicker Jake Moody after waiving him earlier today. His replacement will be former Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The writing was on the wall that Pineiro would be Moody's replacement. Shortly after Moody was waived, the 49ers brought Pineiro in for a workout.
Given how limited on time the 49ers have, they couldn't afford to be picky with Moody's replacement. So long as Pineiro looked the part, he was going to get signed.
Sure enough, the 49ers go with him. So, who is Pineiro you might ask? Here is what the 49ers are getting with him.
What the 49ers are getting in Eddy Pineiro
Pineiro is a 30-year-old kicker who's been in the NFL since 2019. He started with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and has been with the Panthers for the last three years.
Last season, Pineiro converted 22-of-26 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) and 33-of-35 point-after attempts (94.3 percent). Three of his field goal misses were from 30-to-50 yards out.
He's way more reliable than Moody was when it comes to chip-shot kicks. That's what the 49ers need when it comes to layup points. They can't afford to leave those on the board.
For Pineiro's career in the regular season, he's played in 70 games, making 111-of-126 field goal attempts (88.1 percent) and 116-of-126 point after attempts (92.1 percent).
As for Moody in the regular season, he played in 32 games, making 46-of-62 field goal attempts (74.2 percent) and 94-of-96 point after attempts (97.9 percent).
Moody's point after attempts in the regular season is surprisingly good. You would've thought he missed several more than that. But the key point is his field goal attempts.
While missing points after attempts are bummers, those are only worth one point. You can live with a kicker missing there on occasions if he's sure-footed on field goal attempts worth three points.
The 49ers upgraded at the kicker position with Pineiro. The one curious fact with him is that he wasn't on any team during training camp, so he's essentially coming off the street.
There's a little risk involved with that, but the 49ers just saw the Buffalo Bills sign Matt Prater, who rolled off the couch and nailed a game-winning field goal.
The 49ers will feel the improvement with Pineiro aboard.