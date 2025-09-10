One Starting Lineup Change the 49ers Should Make Against the Saints
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, or a million times, but the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a few injuries to key starters.
George Kittle has already been placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. Jauan Jennings has a dinged-up shoulder, but thankfully avoided significant damage.
Brock Purdy has a shoulder and a toe injury, with the toe being the most concerning. But there is one other starter who is dealing with an injury that will probably be inactive in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
This is a player whom the 49ers should no longer retain as the starter and make a change at the position.
One Starting Lineup Change the 49ers Should Make
The change to the starting lineup the 49ers should make is benching left guard Ben Bartch for rookie Connor Colby. Bartch suffered a knee sprain in the victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
He might have to miss at least the next game to heal. Injuries aside, Bartch wasn’t good at all in pass protection against Seattle. It makes all the more reason for the 49ers to make the change to Colby.
Even putting rookie Drew Moss or Spencer Burford there might be better. At least the 49ers can hang their hat on either of these three players growing for the bigger picture if they do struggle.
Bartch is too injury-prone to be a dependable starter. The 49ers were extremely foolish to place their chips on Bartch. Anyone could’ve seen this coming with him in regards to his health.
It’s been his pattern for the last two years. The 49ers also believed his singular start from last season, in which he looked strong, would translate over the course of an entire season.
Instead, he reminded everyone that he’s an injury-prone player who can’t be depended on as an adequate starter. The 49ers should make the change now that Bartch is dealing with a sprained knee.
Place Colby or whoever over at left guard and let it play out. See what you got there. The 49ers already know they have Dominick Puni and Colton McKivitz anchoring their right side for the next couple of years.
The left side is the most concerning. Trent Williams may be playing the final year of his career, especially if his performance against Seattle is going to be the new norm with him going forward.
Left tackle is unknown, and so is left guard. The 49ers might as well see if their answer for the future is currently on the roster. Even if Bartch is the better player, what good is it if he keeps getting hurt after every game?
For crying out loud, he sustained an injury during a workout away from the 49ers, then injured his elbow shortly after he was cleared. Glass is less fragile than Bartch.
Go with Colby or anyone else so long as it’s not Bartch. Having him as the starter doesn’t benefit the 49ers in the long term.